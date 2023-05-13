Minister Ramson Jr, DoS Ninvalle congratulate Braithwaite and Douglas

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. along with Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle have dispatched congratulatory messages to Guyana’s top marksmen who won the respective X and O-Classes at the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Individual Championships which ended on Thursday at the Crabbs Rifle and Pistol Range, Antigua and Barbuda. Ninvalle spoke directly with Lennox Braithwaite and Sigmund Douglas on behalf of Minister Ramson on Thursday evening, mere hours after the duo made the Land of Many Waters proud after three challenging days of shooting.

Minister’s delight in keeping the Golden Arrowhead aloft was expressed to the duo by Ninvalle who also complimented them for riding the waves of challenge in delivering the goods.