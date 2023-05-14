The Lucas Stock Index declined 0.110 percent during the second period of trading in May 2023 on the sale of 1,637 shares. Trading in this second period of May saw two Climbers and two Tumblers as the LSI lost in excess of G$1B in value.

The Climbers were Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) whose stock price inched up 0.277 percent on the sale of 590 shares and Sterling Products Limited (SPL) whose stock price surged 42.857 percent on the sale of 5 shares. The gains of the two companies were insufficient to keep the LSI in positive territory as the decline in the stock prices of the Tumblers took its toll on the index. The stock price of Banks DIH (DIH) fell 2.550 percent on the sale of 379 shares while the stock price of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) fell 0.026 percent on the sale of 5 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC), Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) remained unchanged on the sale of 5; 648 and 5 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1,647.064.