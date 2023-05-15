Integrity Commission issues warning to defaulters

The Integrity Commission yesterday issued a warning to public officers who have not submitted their 2022 declarations.

In an advertisement in the state-owned Sunday Chronicle, the Commission said that for the year 2022, of the 1491 specified public officers, only 663 persons had submitted. It said that 828 declarations are outstanding. This translates into delinquencies of 55.5% compared to 48% for 2021 based on figures supplied by the Commission.

Statutory declarations for 2022 were originally due on August 31, 2022 but an extension was granted up to December 31, 2022. Despite this, the number of persons not complying remains high.