Disrespect for media operatives’ intellect

Dear Editor,

There are many unflattering descriptions that are attributed to politicians but that which should be attributed to Vice President Jagdeo aces them all. Imagine him reiterating his and his party’s commitment to a clean list, while explaining why thousands who are overseas have to be retained on the list although evidently many have died. At the said time, he and his party opposes the use of biometric identification at the place of poll although it provides a mechanism to ensure that the dead and absentees cannot be voted for, not to mention that he proposed biometrics after the 2015 elections.

This is duplicity at its maximum by someone who parades himself as virtuous, while attributing a range of derogatory names to others. It also constitutes disrespect for the intellect of the media operatives and all others who he targets with his less than sleight of hand use of the freedom of expression. This is but an example of the consistent low that politics is subjected to daily in Guyana with the VP as an eminent proponent. It is also the shameful standard bearer of what Guyana has become.

Sincerely,

Vincent Alexander