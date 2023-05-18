Bravo returns to TKR after Patriots stint

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is heading back to his native Trinabago Knight Riders after spending the last two Caribbean Premier League campaigns with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The former West Indies white-ball captain, who turns 40 in October following this year’s CPL, helped Patriots to their maiden title in 2021 in his first year with the Basseterre-based franchise.

Fellow Trinidadian and former West Indies teammate, Kieron Pollard, said Bravo would be a welcome addition to the TKR squad.

“[These are] very exciting times. The champion DJ Bravo is coming back to his home franchise TKR,” said Pollard.

“Our relationship and our friendship is second to none and this is a very good opportunity for us both to represent TKR together once again, in the upcoming season. We are very happy to have him back in red and black.”

Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in CPL history with 124 scalps from 97 matches – 100 of those having already come for TKR – and he also tops the charts in T20 cricket overall, with 615 wickets from 558 matches.

And with four of his five CPL titles having come with the Port-of-Spain franchise, team director Venky Mysore, said he envisioned more success with Bravo in the lineup.

“Bravo has been one of the key pillars on which TKR has been built,” Mysore said.

“We are delighted to welcome him back home & look forward to another enjoyable season. There’s no doubt the entire #TeamTKR and our fans will eagerly look forward to seeing him back in TKR colours.”

Last week, out-of-favour West Indies white-ball speedster, Oshane Thomas, was signed to the Patriots following two seasons with Barbados Royals.

For the 26-year-old Jamaican, Patriots represent the third CPL franchise he has represented, following his earlier stint with home side Jamaica Tallawahs.

This year’s CPL campaign runs from August 16 to September 24.