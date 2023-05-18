With title already in the bag B/dos whip Leewards

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Champions Barbados made light work of the Leeward Islands to finish unbeaten in their Women’s Super50 Cup campaign while spinners Afy Fletcher and Steffie Soogrim snatched six-wicket hauls though with contrasting fates in the final round of matches here yesterday.

West Indies left-spinner Fletcher claimed six for 29 but her Windward Islands team slumped to an eight-run defeat to Jamaica at Conaree Sports Club.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Soogrim picked up six for 14 as she propelled Trinidad and Tobago to a comprehensive 77-run victory over Guyana at St Paul’s Sports Complex.

Barbados, having already successfully defended their crown, celebrated by whipping Leeward Islands by seven wickets at Warner Park.

The Barbadians, led by West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, ended on 20 points, six clear of T&T in second, with the Windwards, Guyana and Jamaica all on eight points.

Leeward Islands finished last on two points – the only team not to register a victory.

The Windwards appeared en route to an easy win when Fletcher turned over Jamaica for 105 in the 39th over, Jod-Ann Brown top-scoring with 23.

But off-spinner Vanessa Watts then claimed four for 20 and West Indies fast bowling all-rounder Chedean Nation, three for 17 as the Windwards folded for 97 in the 23rd over.

Open Malika Edward struck 35 from 39 balls with half-dozen fours and a six, putting on 65 for the fourth wicket with Pearl Etienne (21) to pull the chase around from 12 for three in the fifth over.

However, the Windwards then lost their last seven wickets for 20 runs in a sudden collapse, to come up short. Soogrim ensured T&T ended strongly, her spell signalling Guyana’s demise for 56 all out in the 36th over, in pursuit of 133 for victory. Veteran West Indies off-spinner Anisa Mohammed had earlier shone with the bat, top-scoring with an unbeaten 54 off 118 deliveries to get her side up to 132 for eight off their 50 overs.

With the innings in ruins at 11 for four in the eighth over, Mohammed put on 48 for the fifth wicket with West Indies player Britney Cooper (18) and a further 45 for the seventh wicket with another international Karishma Ramharack (19), to lead a recovery.

Barbados further compounded Leeward Islands’ misery, fast bowler Shakera Selman (3-9) and new-ball seamers Allison Gordon (2-12) and Asabi Callender (2-17) sending the minnows tumbling for 74 all out in the 28th over.

In reply, Barbados made an uncomplicated run chase unnecessarily messy when they lost Trishan Holder (18) and Callender (0) in the ninth over to slip to 41 for three, before Aaliyah Alleyne (21 not out) and Alisa Scantlebury (14 not out) saw their side home in an unbroken fourth wicket stand worth 34.

The teams will now turn their attention to the T20 Blaze which bowls off on Saturday.