Springer smashes S/A U20 400m record en route to gold for Guyana

Sprint sensation, Tianna Springer broke the South American Athletics U-20 Championships 400m meet record en route to adding another international gold medal to her resume’ yesterday.
Springer, 16, entered the history books in the quarter-mile event, with a winning personal best run of 53.30s out of lane four at the ongoing championships in Bogota, Colombia.
Her heroics yesterday enabled her to earn her second international gold medal just a few weeks after storming to the top of the podium during the CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas during the much publicized Easter weekend.