Sharp fielding helps Guyana hold off Windwards

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Guyana benefitted from three run-outs as they defended a low total to beat Windward Island by four runs in the opening game of the triple-header first round of the Women’s T20 Blaze here yesterday.

Restricted to 88 for seven off their 20 overs at Warner Park, Guyana bounced back strongly to limit Windwards to 84 for eight from their allotted overs, and eke out the narrow win.

The Windwards needed 13 from the final over but top-scorer Qiana Joseph (19) was run out off the first delivery, attempting a second run to third man, and off-spinner Plaffiana Millington then held her nerve to see off the threat for Guyana.

Earlier, opener Katana Mentore top-scored with 32 from 33 deliveries to provide the basis for Guyana’s total, after they were sent in to bat.

The 28-year-old Mentore struck five fours while posting 42 for the first wicket with Sheneta Grimmond (19) and a further 20 for the second wicket with captain and West Indies batting star Shemaine Campbelle (12).

However, Campbelle’s demise, caught and bowled by captain and leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (4-10) – leaping high to haul in the right-hander’s chip one-handed – signalled a decline as Guyana lost a cluster of wickets with six wickets tumbling for 21 runs off 58 deliveries.

Mentore was eventually third out in the 12th over, top-edging a cross-batted heave to hole out to point, giving Fletcher her second wicket.

In reply, the Windwards slumped to 33 for four in the fourth over before a 35-run, fifth wicket stand between Joseph and Pearl Etienne (15) appeared to rescue the run chase.

With the pendulum swinging in the Windwards favour, Etienne perished via the run out route in the 16th over – found short of her ground at the non-striker’s end in a mix-up over a quick single – and the innings never recovered from the blow.