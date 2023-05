Guyana’s gold medal winning contingent returned on Tuesday from the South American U-20 Championships, which was held in Bogota, Colombia from May 19-21.

The outfit which comprised of seven athletes and three officials were received at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport by representative of the National Sports Commission, Assistant Director of Sport, Franklin Wilson.

Team Guyana, finished with four medals, two gold and two bronze medals from the spikes of Tianna Springer and Ezekiel Newton.