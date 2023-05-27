Mahdia mourns

The screams of Guyana’s children, trapped in a conflagration prolong our moments of silence. We are exposed. The seeds of ‘Guyana runs on incompetence’ have become trees and their fruit are bitter and poisonous. We continue to pick and eat deluding ourselves that the poisonous fruit would nourish and not kill us. But here we are.

A week that started with the chilling news of Indigenous children trapped in a fire in a dormitory in Mahdia Region 8 screaming as they were injured and burned to death. This is where we have been led – where eighteen girls and one boy are lost forever because we accept incompetence as our standard. We have accepted that Guyana’s children do not need to be protected at all costs. We have accepted that raising our children in disorder is our norm. We have accepted these prisons we have built for ourselves in which our children can burn. We continue to put their future in jeopardy.