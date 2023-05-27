When the horse has left the stable and tragedy strikes, the psuedo concerned reaction is made bare

Dear Editor,

The fire in the Town of Mahdia, Region 8, was a tragedy for all Guyanese, moreso the parents and close relations. My sympathy go out to all the families who lost their child/children and those who are injured a speedy recovery I pray. We as a nation must do better to preserve and protect the lives of our precious children. We must improve going forward. The emphasis is on improved governance in every aspect of management of the nation’s assets and resources. The importance is on professionalism and sage advice from every stakeholder, party, class or colour should be encouraged. Execution is on the adherence to plans, prepared and developed by those with requisite qualifications and proper selection and screening of human resources personnel who oversee the development and guidance of our children.

A lot of relevant questions abound, such as why no smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, firefighting equipment on site, no hydrants, no fire alarms, no training in use of fire equipment, presence of adequate water to extinguish fire? What fire resistant and fire suppressing systems was installed? What disaster preparation plan deployed to reduce casualties? Access to proper roads in a major town like Mahdia. What was the response time of the fire service? The role of Joint Services availability for emergencies. First Aid training of dorm staff and teachers? What was the ratio of supervisory staff on the night shift? Why only one (1) “Dorm’s mother” to oversee 59 children and above? What building standards were violated? If there are building standards who approved a building with no fire escape? Why did the 26 burglar/security grills lacked emergency release? When was the last fire safety inspection? The role of security, if any? The availability of standby military and medivac aircraft to effect rapid medical evacuation, what limited the fire service’s response? What United Nations’ rights of a child violated? The questions must be answered in a Commissioned Enquiry.

All fire safety records and standards for dormitories, schools, institutions with the nation’s children, public buildings, markets, malls shopping centres, hospitals, clinics and medical facilities must be reviewed forthwith. Our priorities must shift from the uncomplicated passing of municipal laws and feel good measures to soothe the public ire. This disastrous conflagration has awakened the population to the many holes in the garments of those who lead us. The failures and inattention are catastrophic, resulting in deaths. Spotlighting on the symptoms of what ails this 57 year old independent nation called Guyana, now, the land of many tears and prison escapes: The non-enforcement of standards, the cavaliers who have friends in high places embarking on construction without permits, resulting in the demise of our youths’ eagerness to work and are exploited due to ignorance of safety law, not the first time.

The emergence of an untouchable class, dangerously riding their motorcycles without safety helmets. The breakdown of law and order. The proliferation of illegal number plates, the ones from 5ft you cannot read, the italicized plates, and the plates with the white background removed, rendered invisible, except close up. The tinted vehicles. The unlawful use of sirens on vehicles not lawfully authorized. The frequency of prison breaks, lack of respect for law enforcement personnel. The EPA is allowed to waste taxpayers’ money appealing judgment in favour of our national interests. The roadways rendered unsafe with the absence of street signs and appropriate messaging. Inaction in the removal of cattle roaming streets, resulting in loss of life and damage to property. Unsafe and untimely road repair costing taxpayers’ life, limb and property. The inconsistent waste disposal. Picking up of garbage during rush hour traffic. Impoverishing of citizens by signing contracts inimical to the economic aspiration of the people of this republic. The transference of wealth to multinational companies, friends and families. The ad hoc incentives of tax holidays, giveaways of money needed to preserve and protect our children.

The boast of the largest budget yet not a cent for disaster preparation. Some of the billions gave away could have been spent to train every public servant, Joint Services member, every student from first grade to university in First Aid, disaster and firefighting skills. When the horse has left the stable and tragedy strikes, the psuedo concerned reaction is made bare. Guyanese must awake and stand guard against those of every stripe with words of flattery but are incapable of forward thinking and process improvement. We must choose those capable of making investments in favour of the state first and not those who are swayed by the sweet tongue of the snake oil salesman and those with the sleight of hand. The ones who look out for this nation and not the ones preoccupied with self, family and friends. Look out for the ones who make promises they do not keep, the ones bearing short term gifts purchased with your cash. The ones who believe in voodoo economics, tax breaks, and waivers as the only stimuli to the economy.

We have floundered to this date with not much to show. The ‘potable’ water is not suitable to drink from our taps. We are still in power failure state. Gas prices are high despite we are propelled into the stratosphere of oil production. We still a 2 percentage royalty nation when other nations are capping profits of Exxon. We need food, clothes and housing for the hundreds walk our towns, yet we have not arrested the drainage of our resources. The capital city floods, yet we pay the taxes on behalf of Exxon. The taxes we pay for the oil company can fund the fixing of our drainage problems. No we don’t want that money, we rather our citizens walk through sewage when the water rises. Can we continue this sacrifice or must we? The bar must be raised after 57 years of mediocrity. These tragedies are preventable. We cannot accept business as usual. These costs of these deaths are asymptomatic of what ails this nation… a price too high!

Sincerely,

Louis Nestor