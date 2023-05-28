Revise these plans for necessary fire safety measures

Dear Editor,
The recent release of the bids to build the three teachers’ quarters in Region 8 must be redone to include the necessary fire safety measures in the construction process. This is also an opportunity for the Ministry of Public Works, The Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Housing & Water to work together to incorporate the necessary improvements based on the International Code Council’s building code recommendations for fire safety. May it be an example to our grieving nation of the fire safety improvements that will now take place in the immediate aftermath of the Mahdia tragedy.
Sincerely,
Jamil Changlee
Chairman