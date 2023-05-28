Wrap-up and evaluation of the World Bank Guyana SCD, 2020 Part 5

Introduction
The main focus of today’s column is to wrap-up consideration of the World Bank’s Staff Conclusions reached in its Guyana SCD (Systematic Country Diagnostic), 2020. The next section though first treats with priority area 4 and the recommended interventions, which due to lack of space, I was unable to treat with in last week’s column.
Following that, next week I offer a summation of a few crucial observations on the SCD, which I believe readers should keep to the forefront as this analysis unfolds going forward.