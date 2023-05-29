Alleged ‘Smallie’ accomplice shot dead by Joint Services

The police said yesterday that members of the Joint Services fatally shot a man who was wanted in connection with assisting notorious death-row prison escapee Mark Royden Williams, while they were transporting him on a trail at St Mary’s Logging Area, Essequibo River, about 58 miles south of Bartica.

According to a police press release, Neon Howard, called ‘Taxi’, 33, of Friendship, East Coast Demerara, cranked the weapon of one of the lawmen, which he had snatched. Police said Howard was wanted for aiding in the escape of Williams called ‘Smallie’, who, with his (Howard’s) assistance, fled the Mazaruni Prison on May 19.

It was the first time Howard was named as an accomplice as no wanted bulletin had been issued for him.