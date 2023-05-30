Flights diverted from CJIA due to heavy fog

Heavy fog on Sunday shuttered the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri preventing two international flights operated by Ameri-can Airlines and Jet Blue from landing at the airport, resulting in major delays.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, yesterday told Stabroek News that from reports received, the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the CJIA is functional, however, due to its limited capability the system will have to be reviewed. He explained that the density of the fog made it impossible for aircraft to land resulting in a diversion. However, Edghill stated that with the instrument functional in 2022 it recorded only 15 diversions against 2300 landings. It was explained that the while the limit per category is 200 feet above runway, the pilot must be able to have visual reference of the terrain before being able to land.