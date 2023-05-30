Luckie strike leads Amazings to 1-0 win over Main Street

Amazings, Young Gunners, and Kara-Kara secured hard-fought wins, when the Linden ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship continued on Sunday evening outside the PPP/C office in Mackenzie.
Amazings edged Main Street 1-0. Shane Luckie made his presence felt with an eighth-minute strike.
Similarly, Young Gunners riddled Elite Ballers 2-1. Devonte Tappin and Dexter Milo scored in the second and 19th minute apiece.
For the loser, Kester Randolph netted in the fifth minute.
Also, Kara-Kara overcame Speightland 2-1. The tournament continues tomorrow [Wednesday], with the final penciled for the 10th. The winner of the event will pocket $400,000 while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $100,000, $75,000, and $25,000 respectively.
Complete Results
Men’s Division
Game-1
Amazings-1 vs Main Street-0
Shane Luckie-8th
Game-2
Kara-Kara-2 vs Speightland-1
Game-3
Elite Ballers-1 vs Young Gunners-2
Young Gunners scorers
Devonte Tappin-2nd
Dexter Milo-19th
Elite scorer
Kester Randolph-5th
Fixtures
Coomacka vs Kara-Kara-18:00hrs
Golden Stars vs Young Gunners-18:40hrs
Goodfellas vs Quiet Storm-19:20hrs
YMCA vs Ballers Empire-20:00hrs
Coomacka vs Super Stars-20:40hrs (female)
R9 vs Amazings-21:20hrs