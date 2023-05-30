Luckie strike leads Amazings to 1-0 win over Main Street

Amazings, Young Gunners, and Kara-Kara secured hard-fought wins, when the Linden ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship continued on Sunday evening outside the PPP/C office in Mackenzie.

Amazings edged Main Street 1-0. Shane Luckie made his presence felt with an eighth-minute strike.

Similarly, Young Gunners riddled Elite Ballers 2-1. Devonte Tappin and Dexter Milo scored in the second and 19th minute apiece.

For the loser, Kester Randolph netted in the fifth minute.

Also, Kara-Kara overcame Speightland 2-1. The tournament continues tomorrow [Wednesday], with the final penciled for the 10th. The winner of the event will pocket $400,000 while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $100,000, $75,000, and $25,000 respectively.

Complete Results

Men’s Division

Game-1

Amazings-1 vs Main Street-0

Shane Luckie-8th

Game-2

Kara-Kara-2 vs Speightland-1

Game-3

Elite Ballers-1 vs Young Gunners-2

Young Gunners scorers

Devonte Tappin-2nd

Dexter Milo-19th

Elite scorer

Kester Randolph-5th

Fixtures

Coomacka vs Kara-Kara-18:00hrs

Golden Stars vs Young Gunners-18:40hrs

Goodfellas vs Quiet Storm-19:20hrs

YMCA vs Ballers Empire-20:00hrs

Coomacka vs Super Stars-20:40hrs (female)

R9 vs Amazings-21:20hrs