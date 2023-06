R9, Good Fellas, Kara-Kara, and Young Gunners recorded victories to earn quarterfinal berths, when the Linden ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship continued on Wednesday evening outside the PPP/C office in Mackenzie.

Powerhouse R9 battled past Amazings 2-1. Raushan Ritch and Omar Brewley were on target in the second and 14th minute respectively for the victor.

On the other side, Husane Cumberbatch found the back of the net in the 13th minute.