Nandu hits consecutive tons on Canada return

National first-class opening batsman Matthew Nandu returned to the country of his birth, Canada and smacked consecutive centuries recently.

Nandu’s first ton inspired Royal Panthers Toronto to a 235-run win over RC99 in the 2023 Mississauga Cricket League 50-over tournament.

Panthers won the toss and opted to take first strike at Danville North where they posted 361 for five in their allotted overs. RC99 could only manage 126 before being bowled out in 32.1 overs.

Nandu, who scored a century on first-class debut for Guyana earlier this year, stroked six fours and a six during his 132-ball 122 before he was out hit wicket off the bowling of Zaboor Butt (3-74). Nandu shared an opening stand of 84 with Parth Chaudhri who made 48 before being trapped leg before wicket by Navjot Singh.

Nandu carried on his innings by forging a 193-run partnership for the second wicket with Nirav Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal carved seven boundaries on his way to 79 from 92 balls but was out caught and bowled by Davinder Sidhu.

Cameos also came from Varun Sehdev (43) and Eshan Bhatia (35) while extras accounted for 33.

RC99’s chase was curtailed as Nav Shergill picked up 4-37 and got support from Ronaldo Rathod, Sehdev and Dinesh Kaushik who picked up two wickets apiece.

Maahil Arshad top scored with 34 while Singh made 30 but aside from Balppreet Singh (15) and Varinder Singh (14) no other batsman reached double figures.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Nandu smashed another century but could not save Kaiteur from a two-wicket loss to Cosmos A at Laurel Creek.

Nandu worked his way to a 101-ball 106, hitting 10 boundaries while batting at number three as Kaiteur posted 220 all out in 49 overs. Chamandeep and Atinderpal Sandhu picked up three wickets each while Jagraj Gill took 2-32.

Cosmos responded with 221 for eight in 41.2 overs with Sandeep Singh top scoring with 49. Ramanpreet Singh chipped in with 44 before he was bowled by Nandu. Contributions also came from Atinderpal Sandhu (34), Vikram Saini (29) and Chamandeep Sandhu (26). Kelvin Umroa and Marcus Nandu picked up two wickets each.