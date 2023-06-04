No campaign to reduce burden of alcohol on quality life in Guyana

Dear Editor,

This week the Presidential Commission on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) rightfully continued its advocacy for no smoking and the implementation of the laws and so related to Tobacco. Tobacco is one of risk factors for NCDs.

Alcohol is another risk factor for NCDs – including not only physical and mental illness, but exacerbating violence in a way that tobacco does not do. The PAHO/WHO and other organisations concerned about NCDs have indicated that tobacco and alcohol are both risk factors. Yet, in Guyana, the Presidential Commission on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Guyana seems not to have any voice about alcohol (the ‘Related coverage on SN’s website shows similar stories about tobacco over the years, none about alcohol). And while the economics and politics of alcohol probably influence how the health sector responds to alcohol (language matters – ‘harmful use’ versus ‘responsible use’ and ‘use’) , for some reason the health authorities in 2023 Guyana do not have any aggressive campaigns to reduce the burden of alcohol on the quality life in Guyana.

The NCD alliance notes that “The alcohol industry is seeking to open new markets in low- and middle-income countries while avoiding regulation through new marketing channels and policy interference.”

Guyana’s oil and gas economy sees an influx of alcohol products. One alcohol company has proudly advertised that they are targetting women and youth with their alcohol products in an upcoming event. Even as there are global concerns about the deaths and damage to health caused by alcohol to youth.

The Government seems to be partnering with the alcohol industry to promote some of their events like the cricket. Is the Presidential Commission on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) under the influence of alcohol and therefore cannot do the research and catalyse the changes needed to challenge Guyana’s dysfunctional alcohol culture?

Yours sincerely,

Vidyaratha Kissoon