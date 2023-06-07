Police recover over $2M after nabbing suspect in Hubu break-in

The police of regional division # 3 have recovered $2,120,000 million in cash and arrested a 23-year-old man following a break and enter and larceny committed on a businessman’s office in Hubu, East Bank Essequibo, between June 5 and 6.

The police said that the businessman reported that a total of $2.3 million was carted off after his business premises was closed on June 5.

Enquiries revealed that at about 06.50 hours on June 6, an employee reported to the premises for work and discovered the bathroom window was pushed up on the lower flat of the building. He then entered the storeroom, where he discovered the window and the door for the storeroom were also open. The office staff then checked for the cash, and found it to be missing.