President must convene Mahdia COI without delay

Dear Editor,

Our worst tragedy in recent memory took place on May 21, 2023 at Mahdia in Region Eight, and after milking every drop of public relations from the heartbreaking event, the Irfaan Ali government now seems anxious for Guyanese to move right along and return to business as usual.

We will not. We cannot.

Loud calls from the parliamentary opposition and civil society undoubtedly played a role in the President’s announcement that it is his government’s intention to establish a Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deadly fire which extinguished twenty of our young, bright lights. This was on May 25, 2023. There has been a deafening silence from the Government on this matter since then.

The lack of urgency and accountability demonstrated by Mr. Ali in addressing such a critical matter that has left numerous lives shattered and several indigenous communities in despair, stands in stark contrast to the haste with which the State moved to charge the minor with 19 counts of murder. The child continues to maintain her innocence.

Irfaan Ali must present to this nation without further delay, Terms of Reference for the Commission of Inquiry into the Mahdia fire and appoint a COI comprised of suitably qualified persons. This is not just a matter of addressing past mistakes but also ensuring the safety and security of our citizens moving forward. Guyanese, and more particularly the bereaved families deserve closure, justice, and the reassurance that steps are being taken to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Yours faithfully,

Amanza Walton Desir,

Member of Parliament