Child in hospital after left in locked car

A grandmother is calling for help and justice for her three-year-old grandson who was left in the car of a daycare owner on Friday morning and had to then be rushed to the GPHC for treatment.

The toddler’s grandmother, Tajwatie, told this newspaper yesterday that it is customary for the owner of the Joy and Stacy Academy Daycare to pick the child up in the morning to take him to the daycare and bring him home at midday, as is done with the other children. However, on Friday morning, the owner picked the boy up but somehow forgot him in the car. She was informed by the owner that when he was about to use his car, to pick up the other kids from the daycare to take them home, he then observed that he had forgotten the child who by this time had spent several hours locked in the vehicle.