Aaron Gordon guides Nuggets to brink of NBA title

Two nights after Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray put on historic performances, neither player was the key cog for the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Aaron Gordon stepped up with the top playoff effort of his nine-year career as he recorded 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help the Nuggets move within one victory of their first title with a 108-95 victory over the host Miami Heat on Friday night.

Jokic and Murray were the first teammates in NBA history to have 30-point triple-doubles in Denver’s Game 3 victory. However, neither star was as important in Game 4 as Gordon, who stepped up with 11-of-15 shooting — including 3-of-4 success from 3-point range — as the Nuggets took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.