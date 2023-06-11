Fitness and Nutrition

Some things gym goers should understand

Diet is the most important factor in determining your body composition.
Diet is the most important factor in determining your body composition.
By

A fitness journey, especially a new one can be intimidating. There are workouts to learn, diets to follow, willpower to conjure, and self-consciousness to overcome. But making the decision to start a fitness regimen and making strides toward improving your health are the absolute best things you can do for yourself — mind and body.

With that said, here are some things that gym goers should understand. These are some of the things that I have learned since stepping foot in the gym more than two decades ago, and which have benefited me tremendously.

Trending