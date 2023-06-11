What time does the bridge open? (Part 2)

By Roger Seymour

In this week’s edition of In Search of West Indies Cricket, Roger Seymour presents the second instalment of a day’s events during the 1997 Nortel West Indies Youth Cricket Tournament hosted by Guyana.

Sunday, 17th August, 1997 – As we leave Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, Denis turns on the car radio and we are just in time to get the score for the match between the Leeward and the Windward islands at the La Bonne Intention Community (LBI) Ground, East Coast Demerara. The Leewards won the toss and electing to bat are 64 for five, at lunch.

“And as the West Indies talent scouts depart Uitvlugt, lunch is served, courtesy of Diana,” Denis cheerfully announces. His sister had readily responded to our eleventh hour plea, and prepared chicken curry and roti, and sandwiches for us. As we accept the carefully wrapped packages and bottles of water, Andrew observes, “Gosh, there must be several upcoming cricket commentators. Two are providing summaries, and there must be at least three or four in the rotation for the ball-by-ball coverage at Everest for the Guyana game.”