CXC says it employs multiple security measures

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) yesterday said that it employs multiple security measures to safeguard the integrity of its examinations and scripts and it adverted to plans for e-Assessments as another measure.

In a statement yesterday in response to an editorial in the June 6 edition of Stabroek News entitled `CXC examination paper leaks’, the Barbados-based CXC said while technological advancement has been integrated into these processes, “human intervention is still required and therefore misconduct cannot always be prevented”.

Incidents such as leaks are of serious concern to CXC as it recognises the negative impact this can have on the mental wellbeing of the candidates and the integrity of our qualifications.