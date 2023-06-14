GOA announces 69-member contingent for CAC Games

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) yesterday officially announced a 69-member contingent that will represent the Golden Arrowhead at the 24th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games which is scheduled for June 23rd – July 8th in El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

This was confirmed yesterday at a press conference held at the GOA’s headquarters in Liliendaal.

The team comprises 52 athletes, 13 technical officials, two medical officers, a Chef-de-Mission and a Deputy Chef-de-Mission. Dr. Karen Pilgrim will serve as the Chef-de-Mission with Marisha Fernandes acting as the Deputy Chef-de-Mission.