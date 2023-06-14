Sports

GOA announces 69-member contingent for CAC Games

The GOA Executive Committee posing with several of the athletes and coaches that will be representing Guyana at the CAC Games in El Salvador and the Dominican Republic
The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) yesterday officially announced a 69-member contingent that will represent the Golden Arrowhead at the 24th edition of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games which is scheduled for June 23rd – July 8th in El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

This was confirmed yesterday at a press conference held at the GOA’s headquarters in Liliendaal.

The team comprises 52 athletes, 13 technical officials, two medical officers, a Chef-de-Mission and a Deputy Chef-de-Mission.  Dr. Karen Pilgrim will serve as the Chef-de-Mission with Marisha Fernandes acting as the Deputy Chef-de-Mission.

