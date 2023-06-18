Laing Avenue youth killed in altercation

By Joseph Allen

The Guyana Police Force is currently probing the killing of a 19-year-old construction worker of Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown and the burning of a house allegedly in retaliation for his death.

The dead youth has been identified as Dequan Pyle, a construction worker.

Enquiries revealed that at about 6:30 yesterday morning, Pyle woke up and saw his sisters engaged in a fight with some other females from the neighbourhood and upon observing this, attempted to separate them. It is alleged that the male partners of the other females also intervened and one of the males who was armed with a length of wood, dealt Pyle a blow to the back of his head causing him to fall to the ground where he remained motionless.