Mayor inspects City Hall rehab works

Mayor Ubraj Narine recently concluded a visit to the historic City Hall building in Georgetown which is undergoing major repairs.
A release from the mayor’s office said that during the visit, Narine had the opportunity to explore various areas of City Hall, including the main hall, council chambers and administrative offices. Accompanied by Kabila Hollingsworth, assistant City Engineer, Narine expressed his admiration for City Hall and its cultural value, stating that his visit to City Hall was a truly remarkable experience.