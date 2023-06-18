Haynes heads resuscitated Basketball Coaches Association

Veteran coach Julian Haynes was elected President of the resuscitated Guyana Basketball Coaches Association at its Annual General Meeting held recently.
First Vice President is Mark Agard while Abdulla Hamid will serve as second vice president while the third vice president is Ojay Joseph.
Naylon Loncke will serve as Secretary, Adrian Hooper – Treasurer and Keisha Cooperfield – Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer.
Nygil Drepaul is the Public Relations Officer.
Outgoing President Andrew Junior Hercules performed the duties as returning officer at the meeting.