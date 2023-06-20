Dear Editor,

The Guyana Peace Council (GPC) joins with organizations across the world in the observance of World Refugee Day. This day, June 20, was set aside by the United Nations to honour refugees across the world, many of whom are forced by circumstances beyond their control to seek a better and more secure life in other lands.

The theme of this year’s World Refugee Day is ‘Hope Away From Home’ and comes at a time when the refugee crisis has been made worse due to the Russia/Ukraine war and conflicts in several parts of the world. As a consequence, it is the ordinary people who suffer the most during periods of war and conflicts.

According to UNHCR data, 108.4 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced, 62.5 million internally displaced, of which 5.4 million are considered asylum seekers. The statistics show that 52 per cent of all refugees and other people in need of protection came from Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan and North Africa. Interestingly enough, 76% percent of the world’s refugees are hosted in low- and middle-income countries. Children account for roughly 40% of all forcibly displaced persons.

These are indeed disturbing figures which needed to be urgently addressed by way of enlightened policy interventions on part of the international community.

This year’s observances are being held against the background of one of the most tragic disasters where a fishing boat carrying refugees and migrants capsized and sank off the southern coast of Greece resulting in the deaths of scores of people, including women and children.

The significance of this day cannot be overemphasized. It highlights the courage and resilience of people to rebuild their lives under daunting and perilous circumstances. The day is therefore seen as an opportunity to experience, understand and celebrate the rich diversity of the communities of refugees.

Yours faithfully,

Clement Rohee for

Guyana Peace Council