Armed robbery convict escapes from Lusignan Prison

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed yesterday morning that convicted prisoner, Ronaldo Parris has escaped from the Lusignan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara.

According to Blanhum, 24-year-old Parris of Lot 416 ‘D’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, was serving a sentence for two counts of robbery under arms when he escaped at about 2 am yesterday.

Enquiries revealed that the suspect was charged on August 04, 2022, with two counts of robbery under arms. He was remanded to the Lusignan Prison on February 3, 2023, and subsequently sentenced to two years imprisonment on each count.