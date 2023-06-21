NIS has completed investigation of Mr Mungol’s case

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to the letter by R.N. Mungol bearing the caption ”My own experience with the NIS has not been exemplary” which was featured in the Stabroek News on June 13, 2023.

Editor, I am happy to report that the investigation for Mr. Mungol’s case has been completed, and his matter is scheduled to be presented to the National Insurance Board at the June 2023 sitting which will take place in the last week of this month.

NIS regrets any inconvenience caused and wishes to invite Mr. Mungol to feel free to reach out to our Public Relations Unit at email address: public_relations@ nis.org.gy if he needs any further clarification on this matter.

Yours sincerely,

Dianne Lewis Baxter

Public Relations Officer