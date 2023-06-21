Tamùkke calls for a thorough investigation of the recent claims against the minister

Dear Editor,

The recent reports of sexual abuse allegedly committed by sitting member of parliament and government minister, Nigel Dharamlall, throws into the spotlight, the particular vulnerabilities faced by Indigenous women and girls in Guyana. It also serves as a stark example of unchecked power and the ways, economic and political privilege, serve to perpetrate and maintain harm against women and girls in a society marked by rampant sexual violence, intimate partner violence and femicide. Tamùkke remains true to our commitment to gender justice and dismantling all systems that serve to harm women and girls. We recognise the intersecting nature of these issues that make certain women and girls particularly vulnerable.

Tamùkke stands in unwavering support of survivors of sexual abuse and calls for immediate action to ensure justice, accountability, and support for all survivors. We condemn any form of sexual violence and affirm the urgent need to dismantle rape culture and transform systems that perpetuate it.

To the survivor that recently shared her own story, despite many efforts to silence her: we applaud your bravery. But we are angered that you were forced to endure such trauma. We believe you. We support you. We hope that you are accessing every resource possible that ensures your healing and access to justice. We believe that every survivor’s voice deserves to be heard, validated, and respected, and we pledge to stand by them throughout their journey to recovery.

We call for a thorough investigation of the recent claims against the minister, and furthermore, for systems to be put in place to enable other possible survivors to step forward with their own stories. Whatever the outcome of the investigation, we expect that this minister will not return to a position of power and not be given unfettered access to children. The accusations (past and present) are enough to do something now. Mr. President, you must act.

Today, Tamùkke calls upon the state: government officials, law enforcement agencies, and judicial systems to take decisive action to address sexual abuse crimes. We urge them to establish comprehensive legal and policy frameworks that protect survivors and hold all perpetrators (no matter their economic and political power) accountable for their actions. This includes removing barriers that hinder survivors from reporting crimes and strengthening access to justice.

It is also imperative to address the root causes of sexual violence and dismantle the pervasive rape culture in Guyana. We call on educational institutions, community leaders, and media organisations to actively engage in comprehensive education and awareness campaigns. By fostering a culture of consent, bodily autonomy, and equality, we can challenge harmful stereotypes, attitudes, and behaviours that enable and normalise sexual violence.

Yours in solidarity,

Akola Thompson

Amy Yong

Arian Richmond

Grace Hutson

Maleyha Joseph

Nia Williams

Renata Burnette

Salima Bacchus-Hinds

Sunita Samaroo

For Tamùkke Feminist Rising