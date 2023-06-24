Morris Garage Motors launched here

Massy Motors, in collaboration with SAIC Motors yesterday officially launched Morris Garage (MG) Motors in Guyana.

Massy Motors will be the sole distributor of the iconic British brand of motor vehicles.

One of the highlights of the event saw a housewife winning one of the three flagship models of vehicles that have been introduced in Guyana by the company. Janette Dhanraj-Worrell, 35, went home the proud owner of a MG 3 vehicle, after taking part in a raffle that was held online by Massy Motors. Worrell and two others, Melissa Williams and Daniel Hutson, were the finalists in the competition having successfully answered nine questions relating to MG Motors on the Massy group’s Facebook page.