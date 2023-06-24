The recent pensioners’ payment diktat implies that policymakers may have retired their intelligence

Dear Editor,

The ear-catching announcement that both sets of Pensioners’ Payments will be made at the same time, with effect from July 1, may probably have caught some relevant agencies by surprise. In the first instance the NIS would have by now begun distribution of semi-annual Life Certificates with published dates for payment. The proposed change would probably imply obtaining approval from the Ministry of Finance who would also have to expedite the delivery of required sums to the General Post Office for distribution to branches which are unlikely to have the appropriate accommodation, including security. More critically perhaps may be the need for NIS pensioners to be advised formally that the payment dates on their Life Certificates are no longer to be observed for the rest of 2023. This situation transfers the dilemma to the Post Office Adminis-tration regarding improvement of facilities to accommodate substantial increases of money both at the centre and at the branches, and probably having to assign more staff for the occasions.

But at the same time the Post Office Branches can barely physically accommodate the current overflow of pensioners, while others have to await their turn in limited outdoor accommodation, susceptible to inclement weather, as well as indifferent security who do not differentiate between able and disabled pensioners (accompanied by family or friend). (When it rains the entrance to our branch becomes flooded to access over these past years.) Inside, the implication of so much money being available will demand special security attention. In the process we would all have to abide with longer lines and slower attention. As already obtains more of us will have to go twice, if not more often. Would the government provide the necessary transport, particularly for the disabled—like myself? The recent Diktat implies that policymakers have also retired their intelligence.

Sincerely,

EB John