The agony of caring

Dear Editor,
The video circulating (GDN) of an elderly, disabled woman being maltreated and subsequently died, warrants an investigation. The episode, while hurtful, highlights the agony families undergo while caring for an elderly relative, both the cared for and those providing it. It is burdensome and arduous, however, it in no way negates that care should not be meted out with love and affection laced with compassion. The video depicts an absence of these basic ingredients, in this instance. May the unfortunate victim rest in peace.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed