Mahaica fisherman ‘broadsided’ by four brothers with cutlasses

Police are investigating an attack on Sushil Nagasar, a 35-year-old fisherman of Lot 16 Coconut Walk, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, by four brothers, all from Unity, Mahaica.

CCTV footage captured the attack on Nagasar by the four brothers with cutlasses.

It was reported yesterday morning that Nagasar was at a Chinese Restaurant at Unity Village on Monday night when the four suspects rushed into the restaurant, all armed with cutlasses and broadsided him several times about his body. He sustained wounds to his toes and hands. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient in a stable condition.