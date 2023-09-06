Godfrey Wray was a players’ manager

Former national men’s singles champion Mike Christophe yesterday paid a tribute to the late Godfrey Wray who passed away last week in the United States of America.

Despite being a sports journalist par excellence, the late Wray was also heavily involved in the sport of table tennis over the years serving the sport in various capacities.

Christophe, who had an exemplary career before he himself, like Wray, turned to sports administration, recalls his interaction with the late Guyana Chronicle Sunday Editor.