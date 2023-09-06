Guyana powerlifters going for glory at FESUPO c/ships

A confident Guyana powerlifting team headed by Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) president and coached by Kerma Singh is confident of doing well as the championships kick off this morning in Lima, Peru.

Females Keisha Abrigo and Sarah Sanmogan, who is making her debut, will open their quest for individual glory, today at the 10th Annual FESUPO Regional Powerlifting Championships

Sanmogan will be contesting the 69kg category and will be the first in the spotlight.

Although this is her first such competition, she is confident of doing Guyana proud.

Abrigo, on the other hand is an experienced campaigner. She copped the Best Female Lifter Overall at the GAPLF’s just-concluded Raw Nationals, and is confident of building on that success and winning a medal for Guyana.

The affiliated nations to FESUPO have all gathered in Peru and, like Guyana, will be going after glory in the Classic and Equipped competitions.

Close to 100 athletes from Brazil, Suriname, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Uruguay, Columbia, and the home nation, will be engaged in stiff battles on the platform in the three-lifts, squat, bench press, and deadlift.

Team Guyana, Managed by federation president Wilson and USA-based Singh arrived in Peru just after lunch yesterday. IPF Level 11 Referee, Andrew Austin, is also part of the team.

Wilson informed that the confidence among the team members is high and they are all backing each other to do well individually and collectively. The members have all said that they will be building on the success of their colleagues at the Senior World as well as the Sub-Junior and Junior World championships which took place in Malta in June and just recently, in Romania.

Tomorrow, Kheon Evans, another debutant, will be competing in the 83kg division whilst on Friday, Wazim Mohamed (93kg), Leroy Trotman (93kg), and Bjorn Williams (105kg) will take to the platform.

The only athlete competing in the equipped segment of the competition, USA-based Naranjan Singh, who will be celebrating his 79th birthday, next month, will be contesting the Men’s Masters 4 competition.

The GAPLF is expressing sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, Guyana Olympic Association, John Fernandes Limited, the National Milling Company of Guyana, and 592Tees for making the team’s trip to Peru, a reality.