Peter’s principle – Guyana’s dilemma

Dear Editor,

On Sunday, I accompanied my wife to a church service and later was part of a meeting of the Guyana Legion and ended the day with a lengthy meeting of City Councillors at their request. At all of the exchanges, formal and informal, quiet discussions centered on a matter that seemed to be suffocating our country. It is the dilemma from top to bottom of the existence of Peter’s principle.

Simply put, it is where persons are elevated, promoted or simply placed in high positions where they neither have the qualifications nor moral sense to promote the welfare of the Institutions to which they belong. This burden is rampant, this condition is encouraged by our present political leadership. A leadership that seemed convinced that propaganda is all that is necessary.

Editor and citizens, it is unnecessary for the sake of this letter to go into detail, safe to ask that those citizens, members of the media, leaders of our religious community, members of the business sector, must speak up and not be guilty of the sin of silence. If we do and things get worse, it may be too late, much too late to speak.

Sincerely,

Hamilton Green

Elder