Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d’Or

(Reuters) – Argentina forward Lionel Messi was among the nominees for the men’s Ballon d’Or trophy announced by organisers France Football magazine yesterday. Seven-times winner Messi, who plays for Inter Miami, led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in December, their first triumph since 1986. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award five times, did not receive a nomination for the first time in 20 years.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who won the UEFA award for the best men’s player last season, and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe were also on the short list.

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, who has won the women’s award for the past two years, was not nominated.

Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Millie Bright were among the 30 female nominees, along with Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati, who helped Spain win the World Cup last month.

The awards for the best men’s and women’s player in the world will be presented on Oct. 30.