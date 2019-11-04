Cooper, Henry out of ODI series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Britney Cooper and Chinelle Henry have been both ruled out of the remainder of the three-match one-day series against India Women.

Batsman Cooper sustained a blow to her shin during Friday’s opening match at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground while all-rounder Henry suffered a concussion while fielding in the same game.

Henry will now have to serve a mandatory seven-day period on the sidelines during which time she will undergo monitoring before being allowed to return.

She will be replaced by opener Hayley Matthews, who is set to return to the side after serving an eight-match ban for a disciplinary breach, while uncapped Trinidadian seamer Caneisha Isaac steps in for Cooper.

“Isaac is a young medium pacer and a live wire on the field who impressed during the recent pre series camp,” said lead women’s selector Anne Browne-John.

“She will join the group of young medium pacers being groomed in the thrust to continue the development of young players.”

Teenaged pacer Shabika Gajnabi initially replaced Henry as the concussion substitute during the opening ODI, going on to snatch two crucial wickets as West Indies pulled off a dramatic one-run victory off the last ball.

West Indies and India clashed in the second ODI yesterday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.