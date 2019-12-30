Sports

GDF, GPF teams clash for spot in GFF Super 16 final

Fruta Conquerors opposes Santos while the Guyana Police Force [GPF] tackles Guyana Defence Force [GDF] this evening in the semi-final round of the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Year-end Championship at the Georgetown Football Club [GFC] ground, Bourda.

Fruta Conquerors and Santos will commence the evening’s proceedings from 18:30hrs. The Tucville have brushed aside all opposition in their quest for the title. They have recorded 4-0 victories over Buxton Stars and Milerock to seal their berth in the final four section.  The responsibility of securing a place in the final will fall on the shoulders of Vurlon Mills, Quincy Adams, Jahaal Greaves, Ryan Hackett and Eon Alleyne.