Boxers commence Cuba training camp

The quartet of standout boxers along with coach, Terrence Poole, safely arrived in Cuba on Sunday and immediately opened their three-month training camp ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers in March.

While in Cuba, the pugilists, Keevin Allicock (bantamweight), Colin Lewis (light welterweight), Desmond Amsterdam (middleweight) and Dennis Thomas (light heavyweight) will be exposed to an elite level of training, sparring partners, medical checks and coaching.

In an invited comment, Poole stated that he expects the boxers to improve and noted that the length of training will be a major confidence booster for them.

“There will be many competitions and I expect them to build their confidence heading into the Qualifier.”

The Olympic Qualifiers will be staged from March 26 to April 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Stabroek Sport will keep readers updated as events unfold with the outfit on the Spanish speaking island.