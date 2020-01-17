President calls on GDF to consider its role in ensuring economic development

Stressing that Guyanese can only benefit from the country’s bountiful resources if they are protected, President David Granger yesterday called on the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to consider its role in strengthening border and maritime defence and ensuring the economic development of the country.

Addressing the GDF’s Annual Officers’ Conference at State House, President Granger declared that the GDF is fit for its role and is a superior organisation today compared to five years ago.

He pointed out that budgetary allocations jumped by more than 72.7% from $8.04b in 2014 to $13.9b in 2019.