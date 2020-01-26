List-joining parties in debut at Stabroek Market

A New and United Guyana (ANUG), The New Movement (TNM) and the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) held their first public meeting together yesterday to explain why they decided to combine the votes they will receive on Election Day.

The meeting which was held at the Stabroek Market Square, was an opportunity for the representatives of the three parties to explain their decision and speak about their parties’ plans. There was a small gathering.

The presidential candidate of A New and Unity Guyana (ANUG), Ralph Ramkarran, explained that the event was held to celebrate the joining of the parties. He made it clear that they are not a coalition and each party will keep their identity and contest separately but their votes will be combined.