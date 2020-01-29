France-based U20 player to try-out for U20 football team

Overseas based Guyanese Javier George, a member of fourth tier French outfit Stade Beaucairois 30, is expected in Guyana February 5th to join the U20 training squad for the CONCACAF male U20 Championships to be hosted in Nicaragua from February 15th-23rd.

“There is player coming in from the February 5th from France for trials. He will be in the training for that week and once he is good enough he will stay on until the completion of the tournament. Javier George is the name of the individual who plies his trade for a 4th Division side in France,” a source told Stabroek Sports.

According to the source, “George is the third overseas-born or based player that will be participating in the trials.