Squash players Fernandes, Jeffery scores big upset at tennis

National squash players Nicolette Fernandes and Kristian Jeffery tasted early success in the opening round of the Trophy Stall Open Lawn Tennis tournament at the weekend at the Le Resouvenir Tennis Court.

The pair upset seasoned campaigners Afruica Gentle and Benjamin Osbourne 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in a mixed doubles match.

The other match in that category saw Ronald Murray and Fiona Bushell accounting for Surendra Khayyam and Judy Khayyam 6-1, 6-1.

Meanwhile, action in the men’s doubles category saw Andre Lopes and Sandeep Chand accounting for Devon Gonsalves and Aubrey Younge 3-6/6-2(10-6) while Javed Khan and Kevin Matti defeated Andre Erskine and Gerald Scotland 6-3, 7-5.

Success also went Leyland Leacock and Jordan Beaton’s way as they had the better of David Rose and Philbert Clarke 6-1, 6-3.