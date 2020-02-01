East Coast Jubilee Republic football tournament commences tomorrow

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] has approved the staging of the ‘East Coast Jubilee Republic Football Tournament’, which is set to get underway tomorrow and end February 28th.

According to a release from the GFF, the event will feature 12 clubs under the umbrella of the East Demerara Football Association [EDFA] and will be staged at the Ann’s Grove, Buxton and Golden Grove Grounds respectively.

The competing teams are Buxton Stars, Golden Stars, Ann’s Grove United, Plaisance, Paradise, Victoria Kings, Buxton United, BV/Triumph United, Melanie, Mahaica Determinators, Dynamic and Victoria Scorpions.